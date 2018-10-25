This Reusable Notebook Uploads Notes To The Cloud

Whether it’s in a classroom or a meeting, taking notes is a helpful way of capturing valuable information that lets you get work done effectively. Although typing on a laptop or tablet reduces waste, it doesn’t have that same feeling we’ve all come to love when writing notes by hand. With a Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Notebook + Pen Station: 2-Pack, write in a reusable notebook that has the power of cloud storage.

Here’s how this notebook from the future works. Grab any of the included pens and jot down your notes on the Everlast’s reusable pages. Then, use the free companion app to take pictures of your notes and send them to your favorite cloud storage solutions — like Google Drive, Dropbox, iCloud, and many more. Once you’re done note-taking for the day, use a moistened cloth to wipe away your text and start tomorrow with a fresh set of pages.

Even cooler, this notebook and pen system makes capturing notes even more convenient. Meaning, thanks to its ultra-lightweight design and thin yet sturdy pages, you’ll get the look and feel of a traditional notebook while carrying this digital alternative instead of a more sizeable laptop or tablet. What’s more, you’ll also save time on organizing your notes since it’s easy uploading to the cloud storage solution of your choice straight from the notebook itself.

