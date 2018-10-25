Trump Blames ‘Hateful’ Media In Part For Societal Anger

President Donald Trump blamed the mainstream media Thursday in part for contributing to a toxic political environment, as a federal investigation continues into suspicious packages sent to Democratic officials, CNN, and others.

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

Trump has struck a dual tone in the wake of the attempted mail bombing attacks on Democratic officials including his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

“I want to say at these times we have to unify and send one very clear and strong message that acts of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America,” he declared in his first public remarks after the incident.

Trump later at a campaign rally in Wisconsin said, “the media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and often times false attacks and stories. Have to do it.”