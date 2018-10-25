Trump Blames ‘Hateful’ Media In Part For Societal Anger

Saagar Enjeti | White House Correspondent

President Donald Trump blamed the mainstream media Thursday in part for contributing to a toxic political environment, as a federal investigation continues into suspicious packages sent to Democratic officials, CNN, and others.

Trump has struck a dual tone in the wake of the attempted mail bombing attacks on Democratic officials including his former opponent Hillary Clinton and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

“I want to say at these times we have to unify and send one very clear and strong message that acts of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America,” he declared in his first public remarks after the incident.

FARGO, ND - JUNE 27: U.S. president Donald Trump (L) looks on as U.S. Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) speaks to supporters during a campaign rally at Scheels Arena on June 27, 2018 in Fargo, North Dakota. President Trump held a campaign style "Make America Great Again" rally in Fargo, North Dakota with thousands in attendance. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Trump later at a campaign rally in Wisconsin said, “the media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and often times false attacks and stories. Have to do it.”

