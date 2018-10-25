WH: NYT’s Article About Foreign Countries Are Listening To Trump Is False

The White House released a statement on Thursday evening saying that the New York Times’ report about the Chinese and Russian governments listening in on President Trump’s phone calls was inaccurate.

“The article written by the New York Times presented inaccurate information about the President’s cell phone and its usage. The President does not have three cellular phones. He has one official government iPhone,” White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley stated.

He continued, “This phone security follows industry best practices and is closely managed under government supervision in conjunction with recommendations from industry partners. The phone is rotated on a regular basis and is constantly monitored for any security vulnerabilities and attacks, in accordance with recommendations from the intelligence community.”

The so-called experts on Trump over at the New York Times wrote a long and boring article on my cellphone usage that is so incorrect I do not have time here to correct it. I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018



Trump tweeted about the story on Thursday morning saying, “I only use Government Phones, and have only one seldom used government cell phone. Story is soooo wrong!”

The NYT’s article about the president’s phones that was published on Wednesday, was titled “When Trump Phones Friends, the Chinese and the Russians Listen and Learn,” and it was written by Matthew Rosenberg and Maggie Haberman.

“Mr. Trump’s aides have repeatedly warned him that his cellphone calls are not secure, and they have told him that Russian spies are routinely eavesdropping on the calls, as well,” the article read. “But aides say the voluble president, who has been pressured into using his secure White House landline more often these days, has still refused to give up his iPhones.”

