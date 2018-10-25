Man Who Allegedly Killed University Of Utah Track Star Was A Guard, Security Company Facing Questions

A registered sex offender accused of killing a University of Utah track star Monday was a guard and the security company is now facing questions.

That is because a convicted felon cannot be licensed as a security guard, according to KSL Thursday.

Suspect Melvin Rowland, 37, was convicted of attempted forcible sexual abuse and enticing a minor in 2004. (RELATED: University Of Utah Track Star Killed In Shooting, Suspect Found Dead In Church)

Rowland was a contract worker for Black Diamond Security Group (BDSG). The security company is under investigation by the state. The company and Rowland did not have licenses, KSL reported.

“No one that has been convicted of a felony will be licensed — period, end of discussion,” said Rob Anderton, chairman of the Professional Alliance of Contract Security Companies, KSL reported.

Anderton helped write the training standards for Utah security officers, according to KSL. Utah Department of Commerce filed a cease and desist order against BDSG Thursday.

The chairman did not know how the company hired Rowland.

“They’re evidently not too concerned about their clients taking shortcuts,” Anderton said, KSL reported.

BDSG said the organization knew Rowland under the name of Shawn Fields, according to a statement on its website.

“BDSG is registered as an unarmed security company. No BDSG employee is permitted to carry firearms/weapons while working nor does BDSG supply any firearms/weapons to its employees,” the statement said. “Mr. Fields was never known by BSDG to carry a firearm/weapon, or permitted to do by BDSG.”

Rowland allegedly killed student Lauren McCluskey. She dated Rowland for a month until she found out about her alleged killer’s criminal past.

Lauren McCluskey’s parents sent us this statement about 30min ago. She is the victim from last night’s shooting on @UUtah campus. Read the full statement below:#LaurenMcCluskey #UofUShooting pic.twitter.com/kmLCHiaibl — Morgan Saxton (@KUTVMorgan) October 23, 2018

“He lied to her about his name, his age and his criminal history,” a statement from her parents said. “Lauren was informed by a friend about his criminal history, and ended the relationship with her killer on Oct. 9, 2018.”

Rowland was found dead in a Salt Lake City church Tuesday morning.

BSDG did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

