Sunday Marks A Dark Day For Aaron Rodgers’ Career In The NFL With The Packers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are the biggest underdogs of his professional career against the Rams Sunday.

According to ESPN, the +8.5 line for the Packers is the most since Rodgers entered the league in 2005.

You just hate to see it, my friends. It’s just such a shame the Packers and Rodgers are no longer the powerhouses they once were. I’m just so sad over here watching this downfall. It truly pulls at my heart.

It would just be such a damn shame if they got blown out by the Rams. Such a shame. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Is Not A Hero For Playing Hurt. It’s Time For People To Open Their Eyes)

In all seriousness, I hope the Packers get obliterated by the Rams. I hope Los Angeles runs the score up on them. I hope Green Bay is way too embarrassed after whatever happens Sunday to ever step on a field again.

This is what I dream about. You can laugh all you want, but I guarantee nobody will be laughing after Sunday. You can take that to the bank.

