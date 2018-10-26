Bombing Suspect’s Van Appears To Be Covered In Trump Stickers

Amber Athey | Media and Breaking News Editor

The man arrested in connection to this week’s bomb scares appears to own a white van covered in Trump- and Republican-Party-themed stickers and decals.

Authorities arrested a 56-year-old man in Florida on Friday after 12 suspicious packages containing explosive devices were sent to various high-ranking Democratic officials. The Department of Justice confirmed the arrest and announced a press conference at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. (RELATED: DOJ Confirms Arrest Made In Connection To Bombs)

Suspect’s Van Covered In Trump Stickers (CNN Screenshot: October 26, 2018)

Video of police towing away the suspect’s van in Plantation, Florida, revealed that the windows of the vehicle were covered in a number of stickers.

Suspect’s Van Features ‘CNN Sucks’ Sticker (CNN Screenshot: October 26, 2018)

Some of the stickers appear to show images of President Donald Trump, a presidential seal, and a Republican Party elephant. Another clearly says, “CNN Sucks.”

Police covered the van in a blue tarp before towing it away, presumably to prevent people from seeing the stickers.

According to reporting by CNN, the man has a Florida address, a criminal history and ties to New York City.

