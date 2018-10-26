Ebony Magazine Leaves All 6 Republicans Out Of Profile Of Black Candidates

Your first name

Ebony Magazine profiled 18 black women running for Congress in early October but did not include any of the six black Republican women, including one sitting congresswoman, running.

Ebony suggested that their profile, which was published on October 11, was the definitive list of all of the black women running for Congress, titling the piece, “Meet the 18 Black Women Running for a Seat in Congress.”

“This midterm election is one to watch with all 435 seats in the U.S. House up for grabs. Meet the 18 black women vying for a congressional seat,” Ebony writer Sarafina Wright said.

The piece, however, does not mention any of the black Republican women running for Congress.

The following black Republican women are running for Congress:

Congresswoman Mia Love is running for reelection in Utah’s 4th Congressional District

is running for reelection in Utah’s 4th Congressional District Aja Smith is running for California’s 41st Congressional District

is running for California’s 41st Congressional District Virginia Fuller is running for Florida’s 5th Congressional District

is running for Florida’s 5th Congressional District Liz Matory is running for Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District

is running for Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District Jineea Butler is running for New York’s 13th Congressional District

is running for New York’s 13th Congressional District Charlotte Bergmann is running for Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District

Rep. Love is currently the only black Republican woman in Congress.

Follow Amber on Twitter