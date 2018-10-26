Ebony Magazine Leaves All 6 Republicans Out Of Profile Of Black Candidates

Amber Athey | Media and Breaking News Editor

Ebony Magazine profiled 18 black women running for Congress in early October but did not include any of the six black Republican women, including one sitting congresswoman, running.

Ebony suggested that their profile, which was published on October 11, was the definitive list of all of the black women running for Congress, titling the piece, “Meet the 18 Black Women Running for a Seat in Congress.”

 

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 17: Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) speaks during a news conference with (L-R) Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA), Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) following their weekly caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

 

“This midterm election is one to watch with all 435 seats in the U.S. House up for grabs. Meet the 18 black women vying for a congressional seat,” Ebony writer Sarafina Wright said.

The piece, however, does not mention any of the black Republican women running for Congress.

The following black Republican women are running for Congress:

  • Congresswoman Mia Love is running for reelection in Utah’s 4th Congressional District
  • Aja Smith is running for California’s 41st Congressional District
  • Virginia Fuller is running for Florida’s 5th Congressional District
  • Liz Matory is running for Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District
  • Jineea Butler is running for New York’s 13th Congressional District
  • Charlotte Bergmann is running for Tennessee’s 9th Congressional District

CLEVELAND, OH – JULY 21: Tennessee delegate Charlotte Bergmann attends the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Rep. Love is currently the only black Republican woman in Congress.

