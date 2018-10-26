Ellen DeGeneres Surprises Diddy With His Worst Fear

Your first name

Ellen DeGeneres had rapper Diddy on her talk show this week, but the mogul had a hard time keeping calm during his interview.

Diddy, real name Sean John Combs, was discussing his worst fears during the Halloween-themed episode, which aired Thursday. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres Is Setting Up Star Athletes And Movie Stars And I Can’t Even Get A Text Back)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Oct 24, 2018 at 9:52pm PDT

Ellen asked Diddy whether he was afraid of clowns, but he firmly denied it.

“No. Impossible,” he said. “I’m a black man. I have so many other things to be fearful of. A clown isn’t going to scare me. I’m not afraid of clowns.”

As he was in the middle of denying the slanderous allegations, a terrifying clown leaped out from the middle of the set and Diddy was — to say the least — scared.

I’m not scared of clowns pic.twitter.com/eloFsVVXp9 — Diddy (@Diddy) October 26, 2018

And again:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on Oct 26, 2018 at 12:10pm PDT

Ellen is a mastermind of making cool people look normal and kind of lame. And if she can make Diddy look lame, she deserves every Emmy she’s ever won.

Follow Jena on Twitter.