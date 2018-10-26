Ensure A Second Set Of Eyes While On The Road With This HD Dash Cam

As a survivor of a car crash, you know just how difficult it can be to remember all the details leading up to the incident. With so many car crashes happening every single day, it’s important that you keep a second pair of eyes on the road to record everything that happens. The 1080p HD DVR Dash Cam is designed to capture every detail while you’re behind the wheel. The Daily Caller readers can get this dash cam for 28% off the original price!

1080p HD DVR Dash Cam on sale for $24.99

Recording everything in 1080p and with a wide 110 degrees lens angle, the 1080p HD DVR Dash Cam will catch everything. The big aperture and wide dynamic range ensures all footage is clear no matter the weather. You’ll even be able to record amazingly clear footage while driving at night. This means that you’ll be able to easily identify license plates in low-light conditions. Don’t let perpetrators of a hit-and-run get away.

Other essential features of the 1080p HD DVR Dash Cam include a built-in G-sensor that will automatically lock and overwrite-protect video captured during a crash. Nobody will be able to access the footage except for you.

Get the 1080p HD DVR Dash Cam today for just $24.99. That’s 28% off the original price.

You can find even more great deals like this at The Daily Caller Shop.