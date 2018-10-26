College Football TV Ratings Are Skyrocketing. The Numbers Are HUGE

College football games broadcasted on FOX have put up massive numbers, and are seeing a nice bump.

FOX Sports released the following information:

On the heels of last weekend’s intense matchup between No. 6 Michigan and No. 24 Michigan State, a 21-7 win for the Wolverines, FOX College Football is enjoying year-over-year gains from the same point a season ago. On the FOX broadcast network, college football viewership is up +11% over this point last season (2,847,000 vs. 2,575,000), while FOX Sports streaming services are seeing a +55% increase in average minute audience over the comparable window from a year ago.

It certainly looks like FOX’s decision to spend a ton of money to acquire Big Ten football games was a great idea. The NFL would be throwing a parade if it saw an increase of more than 10 percent on television and more than 50 percent on streaming. Those are gigantic numbers. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol l Is Here. Number Two Might Have Your Head Spinning)

If you’re the head of FOX and the people who made this decision, you’re elated with everything right now. Why wouldn’t you be? You’ve broadcasted some great games, and now you even have Wisconsin vs. Northwestern this weekend. The ratings for that are also going to big.

It’s also probably worth pointing out that there haven’t been any politics or anthem stuff involved in college football. Turns out, people really don’t want to deal with that stuff. Who would have ever guessed?

