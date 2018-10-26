Gillibrand Promises Not To Run For President In 2020

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York promised Thursday night not to run for president in 2020 but to stay in the Senate for a full second term if re-elected next month.

As The Hill reports, with the midterm elections fast approaching, Gillibrand made the pledge at a debate with her Republican opponent, Chele Farley, the financial officer for the New York Republican Party. (RELATED: Kirsten Gillibrand: I Never Meant Abolish ICE When I Said ‘Abolish ICE’)

“I will serve my six-year term,” Gillibrand stated as she underlined her commitment to her current office and to the state, where she says she has vigorously campaigned.

Nonetheless, Gillibrand’s name is frequently mentioned as a possible presidential contender, but is way behind favorites like former Vice President Joe Biden.

Farley was quick to question the sincerity and veracity of Gillibrand’s promise, telling the debate audience, “Honestly, I don’t believe that,” citing Gillibrand’s willingness to campaign just as vigorously in other states for other candidates.

Gillibrand shot back, “I think campaigning for other candidates around our state and around the country is important. We need a Congress that actually supports the values of New York voters.”

The Farley campaign has used the possibility of Gillibrand abandoning the Senate for a presidential run as the basis for an election slogan: “Instead of a promotion, Gillibrand should be fired.”

Gillibrand is expected to win her Senate race in New York.

Follow David on Twitter