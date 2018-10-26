We’ve Found The Greatest Halloween Decoration Setup On The Internet. Check Out The Photo
Some genius out there managed to put together what may be the greatest Halloween display I’ve ever seen.
Twitter user Spencer Scott tweeted a photo of famous horror movie characters — including Jason, Michael Myers, Freddy and the killer from “Scream” — around a table with a sign that reads, “Those Teenagers Deserved It. Change Our Minds.” A classic riff on the Steven Crowder shtick. We love good-looking women on Halloween, but we also love clever stuff. Take a look below. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)
This wins Halloween. pic.twitter.com/Lbq2RiBh1T
— Spencer Scott (@IslandDog) October 26, 2018
I don’t know who is responsible for this idea, but they deserve some kind of raise without a doubt. They’re all classic movies, classic villains and it’s just funny. Sometimes you just have to recognize what is funny.
Plus, it’s a great time for anything involving Michael Myers because the new “Halloween” movie is out.
Well done, good sir. Well done.
Follow David Hookstead on Twitter