Harvard Law Rolls Out Course Prepping America’s Future Lawyers On How To ‘Push Back’ On Trump’s Political Strategies

A Harvard Law School course slated for 2019 will teach future lawyers how to “push back” against the political strategies of President Donald Trump and key members of his administration, and will focus on challenges to democracy and human rights.

Professor Laurence Tribe, who teaches constitutional law, will be leading a course called “Constitutional Strategies for the McConnell/Trump/Kavanaugh Era.” It is scheduled to be taught in the spring 2019 semester every Wednesday for two hours.

“This seminar will assess the challenges for democracy under law, for human rights, and for fact-based government posed by the successful strategies of [Senate Majority Leader Mitch] McConnell, Trump, and [Supreme Court Justice Brett] Kavanaugh — and will explore ways of using constitutional law and politics to push back against those strategies,” according to the course description.

The class has spots for 12 students and course entry will be based on the students’ curriculum vitae and statements of interest. Students can earn at most three credits. (RELATED: Harvard Students File Title IX Complaints To Keep Kavanaugh Off Campus)

It was not immediately clear when Harvard announced the course.

Tribe has taught at Harvard Law since 1968 and holds the titles of Carl M. Loeb university professor and professor of constitutional law, according to his faculty profile.

“Harvard’s University Professorships, created in 1935, represent the highest honor the university can accord a member of its faculty and entitle the holder to teach without departmental limitation,” according to Tribe’s resume.

“We need, by every legal means available, to chase the fascist racist nationalists from office, to VOTE them all, including the pathetic enablers, out of power,” Tribe wrote Thursday in a tweet. “Let the backlash come. I say BRING IT ON.”

All the blather about needing unity is just that. This is no time for Kumbaya. We need, by every legal means available, to chase the fascist racist nationalists from office, to VOTE them all, including the pathetic enablers, out of power. Let the backlash come. I say BRING IT ON. — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) October 25, 2018

The professor co-authored “To End a Presidency: The Power of Impeachment,” which was published in May.

Tribe was also former President Barack Obama’s appointee in 2010 for first senior counselor for Access to Justice.

Harvard, Tribe and his assistant did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

