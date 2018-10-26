Black Student Yells ‘I’m Off The Plantation!’ At Don Jr. During Turning Point USA Summit

Your first name

President Trump’s son, Don Jr., addressed the first annual Turning Point USA Young Black Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C., on Thursday evening.

The summit featured hundreds of young black conservative students from across the country who gathered to hear from conservative black leaders, members of the administration, President Trump and his family.

Don Jr. opened up the event with a speech about the president’s accomplishments for all Americans, including black Americans.

Here is the reception @DonaldJTrumpJr received from young black conservatives at the the Young Black Leaders @TPUSA Summit tonight. Watch this. Wow.#YBLS2018 pic.twitter.com/kbxyHcOTfg — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 26, 2018

The spirited speech was punctuated with calls from the audience to Trump. Don Jr.’s speech was often interrupted with chants of “USA! USA! USA!” and calls to “build the wall.”

Trump was describing historically low unemployment for the black community under his father’s administration when one of the students yelled, “I’m off the plantation!”

The room erupted. Not a typical scene from a GOP event:

WATCH:

Tonight, @DonaldJTrumpJr was torching Obama at the the Young Black Leaders Conference – a member of the audience shouted “I’m off the plantation!” This was the response: #YBLS2018 pic.twitter.com/2ghv0kC1CB — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 26, 2018

The students traveled to the White House Friday morning to hear from the President of the United States.