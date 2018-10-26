Johnny Manziel Addresses The Rumors He’s Hated By His Teammates. Here’s What He Said

Johnny Manziel didn’t take reports he’s hated by his Montreal Alouettes teammates lightly.

Manziel told the media the following when addressing the rumors:

I come to work everyday. I put a lot of time into this. This report and this bullsh*t that it is affects my life and affects how people perceive me. I come into work here everyday. I treat my guys in the locker room with respect. There’s not one person in that locker room I don’t call a friend. So, ask the guys. If you really get a chance to ask around, ask the guys and see what they have to say. I have great friends on this team that I care about and will have lifelong friendships with. So, whoever is spraying those negative things out there, they’re absolutely wrong.

Well, what else is there really to say? You can’t let rumors like this go unaddressed. You simply can’t. It sets a bad precedent and it can become a cancer in the locker room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:25pm PDT

Manziel had every right in the world to come out and defend himself. Who wouldn’t come out with a little passion after reports that they were hated by their co-workers? I think it’s your natural instinct to push back.

Here’s the reality for everybody. At the end of the day, winning solves absolutely everything, as I’ve said before. Right now, the Alouettes are awful. They’re trash. That can sometimes take minor problems and blow them up. That’s life. It’s just like any other business that is doing poorly. Tensions start running high. (RELATED: Johnny Ma nziel Continues To Impress In His Return To Pro Football. Check Out The Highlights)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Feb 22, 2018 at 9:50am PST

Johnny Football just needs to focus on playing football, getting reps, getting better and winning games. Everything else is unnecessary extra noise.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter