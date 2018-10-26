Remember Convicted NFL Criminal Rae Carruth? Here Are The Odds Nike Gives Him A Deal

Rae Carruth’s chances of getting a Nike endorsement deal are way higher than I ever would have guessed.

Carruth was just recently released from prison after serving nearly 20 years on a conspiracy to commit murder charge that stemmed from the killing of his pregnant girlfriend. You’d probably assume the odds of him getting a Nike deal would be at zero.

Well, you’d be wrong. According to MyBookie, he has a 50/1 chance of being in a Nike ad and a 100/1 chance of getting his own signature shoe. (RELATED: Former NFL Star Set To Be Released From Prison. The Details Are Controversial)

Will Rae Carruth be featured in a Nike ad campaign?

(Yes is 50/1) Will Rae Carruth get a signature Nike shoe?

(Yes is 100/1)https://t.co/P2Q4xPvhLg pic.twitter.com/lo2ueOQJ8t — MyBookie Sportsbook (@betmybookie) October 25, 2018

I mean, I don’t want to say something is ever fully impossible. We know Nike gave disgraced NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick a deal. So, anything can happen. But anybody who would even think about giving a convicted felon an endorsement deal should be fired on the spot.

It’s not like Carruth was in jail for a DUI. The former Carolina Panthers receiver served almost two decades in prison for hiring somebody to kill his pregnant girlfriend. That’s about as evil as you can get.

Honestly, I’m not even sure how he’s out of prison right now. Playing a role in the death of an innocent young woman seems like something that should result in being locked up forever.

The fact these odds even exist prove we’re all living in a bizarre world.

