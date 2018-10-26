Rita Ora Might Have Just Won Halloween With The Best Costume [PHOTOS]

Rita Ora might have just won Halloween with the best costume of 2018 even before the fun has begun and to say she looked unrecognizable would be an understatement.

The 27-year-old British actress/singer completely shocked her fans Friday when she posted a few snaps on her Instagram of her all decked out in her disguise — dressed as rapper Post Malone, complete with face tattoos, facial hair and a curly brown wig.

She captioned the post simply, “Ima get Halloween started for you the right way… postttyyyyyy I LOVE YOU BRO @postmalone…ratatatatataata wassssss gooood!! And this is also a BIG thank you to getting me to 14 million! (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Oct 26, 2018 at 1:26pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Oct 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

In one of the posts was a clip of her surprising fans dressed as the “Better Now” hitmaker and mentioning that they didn’t even recognize her.

“What the fuck is good HALLOWEEN 2018 @postmalone i LOVE you bro. Surprised Wembley as you tonight at my show my fans didn’t even recognize me LOL,” Ora wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Oct 26, 2018 at 1:45pm PDT

To get an idea of just how well she was disguised, one only needs to look at a few of the recent pictures the “Girls” singer has shared on her social media account from her red carpet appearances and bikini-clad trips around the world.

Here are a few that we would be remiss not to share, including a shot of her rocking a black bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Sep 30, 2018 at 12:07pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Sep 13, 2018 at 10:20am PDT