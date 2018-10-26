This Portable Home Gym Lets You Workout Wherever It’s Convenient

From working a full day to spending time with family and friends, it’s difficult to squeeze in a workout at the gym, especially when it’s out of the way. Rather than letting your fitness fall by the wayside because of other priorities, it’s a better idea to bring your workout home — all while not breaking the bank. With the BodyBoss 2.0 Portable Home Gym, tone, strengthen, and burn calories with the world’s first home gym you can take anywhere.

This innovative portable gym lets you stay on top of your fitness from the convenience of home. For starters, you’ll be able to do your normal workout routine at home since the BodyBoss 2.0 simulates all the bulky equipment and machines you’d find at a regular gym. Meaning, whether it’s leg day, arm day, or anything in between, you’re able to do over 300 exercises with this compact, lightweight set, all while increasing or decreasing their difficulty to help you reach your fitness goals.

On top of that, this home gym — which comes with green or pink cloth-covered resistance bands — motivates you to work out regularly in other ways. This means you can access online and live-recorded trainers whenever your schedule allows, giving you an even more personal reason to work up a sweat from home. Plus, you’re able to access thousands of different workouts meant to target specific parts of your body, ensuring a balanced, well-rounded approach to fitness that’ll make you feel as great as you look.

