‘Thursday Night Football’ Featured One Of The Wildest Catches In NFL History [VIDEO]

The Miami Dolphins might have managed to produce the coolest catch ever in the NFL Thursday night against the Houston Texans.

Brock Osweiler fired a pass to Jakeem Grant, who was quickly popped by a defensive back. What happened next almost looked like a glitch out of a video game.

The ball slammed off the defender’s helmet 12 yards down field right into the waiting hands of Devante Parker. Trust me, the video is even crazier than you can imagine. (RELATED: The Detroit Lions Start The Season With One Of The Worst Games Of Football Ever Played [VIDEOS])

This is why you drafted Devante Parker pic.twitter.com/44veaulh5v — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) October 26, 2018

How did that happen? Honestly, how the hell was that even possible? If they attempted to recreate that 100 times, they would fail every single time.

That’s the type of catch where everybody just kind of sits back and wonders what they just saw. We’ve all seen a lot of great catches through the years in the NFL.

Mark my words, this one from Parker is going to go down in history with the best of them.

