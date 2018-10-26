Trump: Attempted Bombings Halting Republican Midterm Momentum

President Donald Trump lamented the media coverage of ongoing attempting mail bombing attacks as possibly depressing Republican midterm turnout, in a Friday tweet.

“Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this ‘Bomb’ stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows – news not talking politics,” Trump tweeted. “Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote!”

Trump’s response to the attempted bombings of Democratic officials and CNN has evolved. The president struck a conciliatory tone immediately after news of the bombing broke saying “I want to say at these times we have to unify and send one very clear and strong message that acts of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.”

The FBI is currently investigating 12 separate attempted mail bombs sent to public figures like former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Cory Booker, Maxine Waters and CNN.

The president later tweeted however.

A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 25, 2018

He previewed his belief that the media had some responsibility for the current political environment at a rally Wednesday evening saying “the media also has a responsibility to set a civil tone and to stop the endless hostility and constant negative and often times false attacks and stories. Have to do it.”