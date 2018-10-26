Trump Breaks Silence After Bomb Scare Suspect Arrested

President Donald Trump revealed that the FBI has a suspect in custody related to attempted mail bombings of Democratic officials and CNN.

“I am pleased to inform you that law enforcement has apprehended the suspect and taken him into custody,” Trump said. “We have carried out a far-reaching federal state and local investigation trying to find the person or persons responsible for these events. The events are despicable and have no place in our country.”

The president continued, “We must never allow political violence to take root in America. We cannot let it happen. We are committed to do everything to stop it,” adding a congratulatory note of all law enforcement involved in the arrest.

Several people on social media recalled seeing mail bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc’s van in different locations https://t.co/Szw7UTaVRc pic.twitter.com/hZipo8PuV4 — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) October 26, 2018

Trump later tweeted:

I want to applaud the FBI, Secret Service, Department of Justice, the U.S. Attorneys’ Office for the Southern District of New York, the NYPD, and all Law Enforcement partners across the Country for their incredible work, skill and determination! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

Reports indicate the suspect is Cesar Sayoc of Aventura, Florida. Sayoc allegedly mailed nearly a dozen packages of explosives to officials like former President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Eric Holder, Cory Booker and CNN.

Sayoc was taken into custody Friday morning along with a white van of his at a business he may have controlled. The van appears to have been covered in decals of Trump and other Republican imagery.