Trump References Scalise Shooting When Asked About Mail Bomber’s Support

President Trump brought up the shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise when asked by reporters on Friday about the man who sent Democratic leaders potentially explosive devices in the mail.

Cesar Sayoc Jr., 56, is suspected of sending at least 12 potentially explosive devices to Democratic leaders and public figures. He faces five federal charges and up to 58 years in prison if convicted.

It has been reported that Sayoc’s van was covered with Trump stickers. (RELATED: Bombing Suspect’s Van Appears To Be Covered In Trump, ‘CNN Sucks’ Stickers)

When asked whether it bothered him that the suspect was reportedly a supporter of his, the president stated, “No, not at all. Not at all. No. That is — there’s no blame. There’s no anything. If you look at what happened to Steve Scalise, that was from a supporter of a different party. Look at what happened — these incidents, there were supporters of others. I’m just really proud of law enforcement. I think they did an incredible job. I’ll see you in North Carolina,” the president stated.

As Trump mentioned, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot last June during a Republican practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, 66, was an avid Bernie Sanders supporter.

The president was addressing reporters prior to his departure to North Carolina for a rally on Friday night.

