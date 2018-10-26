White House Officially Invites Putin To Washington

National Security Adviser John Bolton said Friday that The White House has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Washington, D.C., sometime in early 2019.

Bolton made the announcement at a news conference in Georgia Friday morning, according to Fox News, and it’s unclear if Putin has accepted the invitation yet.

“We have invited President Putin to Washington after the first of the year for, basically, a full day of consultations,” Bolton said.

Putin and Trump have met several times before alongside several other global leaders, but the Helsinki Summit in July was their first bilateral meeting. Trump received hefty criticism in July for siding with the Russian president over his own intelligence community regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Should Putin accept the invitation, it would be the first time he’s been in the White House since 2005, when he visited former President George W. Bush.

Trump also said Tuesday he could potentially be meeting with Putin on Nov. 11 in Paris, France, at the World War I commemoration.

“I think we probably will meet,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “It hasn’t been set up yet. Probably will be.” (RELATED: REPORT: Trump Preparing To Ditch Nuke Treaty That Russia Has Violated Repeatedly)

Trump also announced last week that his administration is planning to pull out of the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

