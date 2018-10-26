Wisconsin’s Football Team Gets Hit With Some Tragic News. Is The Season Over?

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornibrook might not play Saturday against Northwestern.

According to reports, the junior gunslinger has a concussion, and coach Paul Chryst is preparing Jack Coan to play. It’s a pretty damn big deal because Northwestern could effectively end Wisconsin’s Big Ten title hopes with a win. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol l Is Here. Number Two Might Have Your Head Spinning)

BREAKING: @BadgerFootball quarterback Alex Hornibrook could miss Saturday’s @B1Gfootball game at Northwestern with a concussion. Hornibrook was not on the team’s injury report today. The Badgers are preparing sophomore Jack Coan to start if Hornibrook isn’t cleared to play. pic.twitter.com/zjFTNDnFkV — Bill Scott (@bscottwrn) October 25, 2018

I know fans want to rag on Hornibrook all the time, but this is a much bigger deal than I think people realize. Do you know why he plays over every other quarterback on the roster? Because the coaches feel he gives them the best option to win, which is 100 percent correct.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Oct 10, 2018 at 7:11am PDT

Northwestern is not some pushover team. Not by a long shot. The Badgers have lost to them multiple times in the past few seasons. We need all our best pieces on the field to win.

This season is already a massive disappointment after we blew our national title odds, but we can still play for the B1G. That goal will also be dead as of Saturday afternoon with a loss. Which, again, is very possible.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Sep 25, 2018 at 9:24am PDT

Let’s hope like hell Hornibrook is ready to go. If he’s not, then we need Coan to play out of his mind. I’m just not sure how much I’m going to trust a kid who has never thrown a meaningful pass in his career.

We might never know why bad things happen to good people, but that’s quickly becoming a common feature of life as a Wisconsin fan.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter