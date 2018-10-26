Young Black Leaders Give Trump A Rousing Greeting At The White House [VIDEO]

Hundreds of young black conservative leaders from across the country gave President Donald Trump a rousing greeting at the White House Friday.

Decked out in “Make America Great Again” red hats and holding up cell phones, the group— which was part of a Young Black Leadership Conference — cheered loudly and yelled for the president as he took the podium to speak ahead of the day’s events. (RELATED: NBC Affiliate Fires Reporter Who Wore MAGA Hat On The Job)

“What a great honor to have you. Thank you,” Trump shared. “It is a great, great honor to have you in the White House. Thank you very much.”

“They call this, as you know, this is a young black leadership,” he added. “And it is the summit. To have you here is truly my privilege. We are going to have a lot of fun. We are going to talk, we are going to meet.”

Trump continued, “But before — before I do, I would like to begin — And you are leaders, you are real leaders. I would like to begin today’s remarks by providing an update on the packages and devices that have been mailed to high-profile figures throughout our country and a media organization. I am pleased to inform you that law enforcement has apprehended the suspect and taken him into custody.”

News of the arrest led to the loudest applause and cheers from the group.

“It’s an incredible job by law enforcement,” POTUS explained. “We have carried out a far-reaching federal, state and local investigation trying to find the person or persons responsible for these events. The events are despicable and have no place in our country.”



During the summit, the president and the young leaders were expected to address the “state of our growing economy, the record-low African American unemployment rate, and how minority businesses are benefiting from the Administration’s successful economic policies,” per a White House pool report.