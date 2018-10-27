Andrew Gillum’s Comments On Law Enforcement Are ‘Disgusting’ And A ‘Disgrace,’ Says Florida County Sheriff

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey called out Florida’s Democratic nominee for governor, Andrew Gillum, on “Fox & Friends Saturday” for his “disgusting” comments about law enforcement.

“Andrew Gillum has no idea what it takes to serve as a law enforcement officer,” Ivey said. (RELATED: Andrew Gillum Says Police Have Gone ‘Too Far’ If They Need To Use A Weapon)

“As such his comments about law enforcement officers and those that wear our badge, they’re a disgrace. They’re disgusting.”

Gillum appeared on the “Pod Save America” podcast Wednesday” and said “At the time that a law enforcement official has to go to a weapon, to a gun, to a baton, to a taser, they have already had to go too far.”

“The men and women of law enforcement put their lives on the line everyday to protect themselves, our citizens. And for him to say that if they go and take a tool off their belt to protect themselves or one of our community, they’ve gone too far — I personally think it’s him going too far with his anti-cop rhetoric and his anti-cop mentality,” Ivey continued.

WATCH:

“You don’t have to look too far to see where that’s gotten the people in Tallahassee and certainly where it would bleed over into the state.”

Ivey also claimed Gillum had a poor record on crime during his position as mayor of Tallahassee and said the city’s crime rate is one of the worst in the state.

“The crime rate speaks for itself in Tallahassee. As you know, It’s one of the worst in the state of Florida,” Ivey said.

“I think the murder rate is the most concerning thing, when they’ve had highest murder rate in history in the city there. So I think you can see pretty easily under his watch, what the crime rate’s done and murder rate’s done. And that’s certainly not what we want for the state of Florida,” he said.

A Wednesday poll shows Gillum’s lead had evaporated and Republican Rep. Ron DeSantis is now ahead of Gillum 48 to 45 percent. The survey was conducted by Strategic Research Associates and polled voters from October 16 to October 23. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.46 percent.

