GQ Writer Blames Trump For Synagogue Shooting

A correspondent for GQ blamed President Donald Trump for the shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday, where at least 10 people were killed and several others were injured.

Julia Ioffe sent out a tweet saying, “This president makes this possible. Here,” hours after the shooting, also referencing Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December of 2017, directing the State Department to relocate the U.S. embassy. “I hope the embassy move over there, where you don’t live was worth it,” she tweeted.

And a word to my fellow American Jews: This president makes this possible. Here. Where you live. I hope the embassy move over there, where you don’t live was worth it. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 27, 2018

The shooting took place at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. The suspect, Robert Bowers, was arrested. Bowers has previously made anti-semitic comments on social media and against Trump. (RELATED: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Suspect Identified As Robert Bowers)

Ioffe, sent out a tweet hours later, saying “You know what? I take it back. When the President of the United States calls himself a nationalist, it’s not a dog whistle. It’s a vuvuzela,” referencing a comment Trump made at a rally in Texas on October 22, where he called himself a “nationalist.”

You know what? I take it back. When the President of the United States calls himself a nationalist, it’s not a dog whistle. It’s a vuvuzela. — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 27, 2018

The Daily Caller News Foundation contacted GQ about Ioffe’s tweets, but did not receive a response in time for publication.

Follow Henry Rodgers On Twitter

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.