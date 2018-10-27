Jewish Pro-2A Org Tweeted Out Video Supporting Armed Security In Synagogues Day Before Pittsburgh Shooting

Just one day before the fatal shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill area of Pittsburgh on Saturday that resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, the Jewish pro-Second Amendment organization, Jews For The Preservation of Firearms Ownership, tweeted out a cautionary video about the necessity of armed security teams at houses of worship.

Check it out… USCCA Live Training Broadcast on the horizon… https://t.co/j9RTvwOHyn — JPFO | Jews for Preservation of Firearms Ownership (@JPFO_2A) October 26, 2018

The video, produced by U.S. Concealed Carry Association, starts with a Kevin McCloskey from USCCA Magazine, saying, “Let’s not wait for the next headline. I want you to start thinking about protecting houses of worship right now.”

He goes on to say, “People attack houses of worship with great regularity and most often no one knows what to do. No one is prepared.”

The JPFO has long supported armed guards inside of houses of worship.

In 2013, an article on the site discussed a rabbi in Queens, NY who began a program to help make synagogues safer by teaching martial as well as using a firearm to protect worshippers.

President Donald Trump told reporters at Joint Andrews Airforce Base following the shooting that if armed guards were inside to protect service attendees the outcome would have been different.

“They had a maniac walk in and they didn’t have any protection and that is just so sad to see. The results could have been much better,” he said. (RELATED: TRUMP REACTS TO ‘DEVASTATING’ PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING)

The alleged shooter was identified as Robert Bowers. According to reports, the suspect entered the synagogue and screamed “All Jews must die” prior to firing his gun. (RELATED: PITTSBURGH SYNAGOGUE SHOOTING SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS ROBERT BOWERS)

