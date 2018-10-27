Maher: ‘Sounds Like’ Trump Is ‘Partnering’ With Bomb Suspect
Comedian Bill Maher on Friday suggested President Donald Trump was “partnering” with a suspect accused of sending pipe bombs to numerous prominent Democrats.
Maher said he wasn’t satisfied with Trump’s response to days of uncertainty before an arrest was made Friday. (RELATED: Pipe Bomb Suspect Arrested, identified As Cesar Sayoc Jr)
Maher was presiding over a panel of guests on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” Friday night, not long after police announced they had arrested Cesar Sayoc, Jr. for the rash of pipe bombs that arrived in the mail for many of Trump’s critics.
Last week, the New York Times printed a fantasy story of a plan to assassinate the president.
But Maher faulted the president for lashing out at the media. “That sounds like he’s not condemning the bomber, it sounds to me like he’s partnering with him,” Maher said.
Maher suggested Trump’s dressing-down of the media will continue unabated because he resents their criticism of him.
“It all comes from this one trait of narcissism,” Maher said. “This is a disease that we are not going to cure and as long as he has it, it’s not going to get better because the media’s job is to criticize him — especially now more than ever.”