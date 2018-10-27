This College Football Team Should Be Suspended Immediately For Their Horrific Actions [VIDEO]

The NCAA needs to hammer Northwestern after the actions of their fans Saturday.

As wild as this sounds, fans of the Wildcats stormed the damn field after defeating Wisconsin in a disappointing upset for myself. Why is this unacceptable? It’s unacceptable because my beloved Badgers are ranked 20th. It’s embarrassing and pathetic for Northwestern. You can watch a video of them beginning to storm the field below. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol l Is Here. Number Two Might Have Your Head Spinning)

.@BadgerFootball could not overcome fumbles and inopportune penalties, as they lost a crucial game at #Northwestern, also losing ground in the #Big10 West race. Final: Northwestern 31, Wisconsin 17. The Badgers face Rutgers at home next Saturday. pic.twitter.com/vQE6YJKMg7 — John Stofflet (@johnstofflet) October 27, 2018

I want to be crystal clear here. This is unacceptable. The only times you should ever storm the field are if you’re unranked and upset the top team in America or win a national championship. Every other time is absolutely not allowed.

If we let the Wildcats get away with this, what will happen next? Storming the field when it’s absolutely not necessary is a sign of moral decay. It’s a sign America is starting to fall apart. Do we really want to endorse that?

The obvious answer is no. Plus, the Badgers have already lost to Northwestern in the past few years. This isn’t some shocking development!

INSANE CFB MOMENT ALERT Northwestern’s beaten Wisconsin in 3 of the last 5 meetings now and led the Big Ten West going into the day…yet the fans still rush the field. — Hobie Artigue (@HobieFOX9) October 27, 2018

The NCAA needs to do the right thing here and suspend Northwestern’s football program. There’s simply no other option at this time. Do the right thing and make sure the Wildcats aren’t capable of ever embarrassing America again.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter