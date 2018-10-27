This College Football Team Should Be Suspended Immediately For Their Horrific Actions [VIDEO]

David Hookstead | Reporter

The NCAA needs to hammer Northwestern after the actions of their fans Saturday.

As wild as this sounds, fans of the Wildcats stormed the damn field after defeating Wisconsin in a disappointing upset for myself. Why is this unacceptable? It’s unacceptable because my beloved Badgers are ranked 20th. It’s embarrassing and pathetic for Northwestern. You can watch a video of them beginning to storm the field below. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Number Two Might Have Your Head Spinning)

I want to be crystal clear here. This is unacceptable. The only times you should ever storm the field are if you’re unranked and upset the top team in America or win a national championship. Every other time is absolutely not allowed.

If we let the Wildcats get away with this, what will happen next? Storming the field when it’s absolutely not necessary is a sign of moral decay. It’s a sign America is starting to fall apart. Do we really want to endorse that?

The obvious answer is no. Plus, the Badgers have already lost to Northwestern in the past few years. This isn’t some shocking development!

The NCAA needs to do the right thing here and suspend Northwestern’s football program. There’s simply no other option at this time. Do the right thing and make sure the Wildcats aren’t capable of ever embarrassing America again.

