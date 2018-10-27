Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Suspect Identified As Robert Bowers

The man suspected of shooting up a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning, killing at least eight people and wounding several others, has been identified as Robert Bowers, Fox News has confirmed.

NEW- law enforcement source confirms to Fox News that Robert Bowers is the suspect in the #synagogueshooting — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) October 27, 2018

Before Bowers’ social media accounts were deleted, movie director Robby Starbuck managed to screengrab several Gab and Twitter posts showing the suspected shooter’s hatred of Jews and President Donald Trump.

“This monster is an unhinged anti-Semitic terrorist,” Starbuck tweeted.

Posts from the suspected Pittsburgh shooter Robert Bowers. He hated Trump and thought Trump was controlled by Jews. This monster is an unhinged anti-Semitic terrorist. pic.twitter.com/sjb2k6ucwb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 27, 2018

Being very clear for media picking this up, this man Robert Bowers was named on police scanner, found his profile, last post was this and his social media account was wiped while I was archiving it. His account was anti-Semitic conspiracies and anti-Trump posts/conspiracies. pic.twitter.com/uRNfWAEWLW — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 27, 2018

Another post from Pittsburgh Synagogue shooter Robert Bowers. His profile clearly illustrates that he’s a Nazi, admired Hitler, hates Trump, believes Trump is controlled by Jews, he did not vote for Trump. That’s all I was able to archive before his profile was wiped. Sickening. pic.twitter.com/DPQfGuWDzY — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 27, 2018

Robert Bowers, the Pittsburgh shooting suspect named on the police scanner, has a GAB posting history of deranged anti-Semitic conspiracy. Two days ago he claimed Trump was controlled by Jews, this morning he posted “Screw your optics, I’m going in”…absolutely chilling https://t.co/lsm0P0Y7tl — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 27, 2018

The shooting took place at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, a predominately Jewish area close to downtown Pittsburgh, according to Fox News.

An archive of Bowers’ disturbing posts on Gab and Twitter can be found here.

