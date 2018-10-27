Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Suspect Identified As Robert Bowers

Scott Morefield | Reporter

The man suspected of shooting up a Pittsburgh synagogue Saturday morning, killing at least eight people and wounding several others, has been identified as Robert Bowers, Fox News has confirmed.

Before Bowers’ social media accounts were deleted, movie director Robby Starbuck managed to screengrab several Gab and Twitter posts showing the suspected shooter’s hatred of Jews and President Donald Trump.

“This monster is an unhinged anti-Semitic terrorist,” Starbuck tweeted.

The shooting took place at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, a predominately Jewish area close to downtown Pittsburgh, according to Fox News.

An archive of Bowers’ disturbing posts on Gab and Twitter can be found here.

