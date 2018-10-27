Shooter Opens Fire At Pittsburgh Synagogue, Multiple Fatalities Reported

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

At least eight are confirmed dead and an undisclosed number are wounded after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday morning. The suspect has reportedly surrendered.

Congregants had gathered and Shabbos services were in progress at Tree of Life Synagogue, located in the Squirrel Hill area, when the gunman began shooting.

After first responders arrived on the scene, the suspect allegedly barricaded himself on the third floor of the building and continued shooting.

Three police officers are reported as being among the injured.

The Carnegie Mellon University campus has been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, using a text alert system to warn students to stay inside and shelter in place.

***update***

The alleged shooter’s identity has been confirmed as Robert Bowers.

