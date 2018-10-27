Shooter Opens Fire At Pittsburgh Synagogue, Multiple Fatalities Reported

Your first name

At least eight are confirmed dead and an undisclosed number are wounded after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday morning. The suspect has reportedly surrendered.

#BREAKING: Suspect has surrendered. He is injured. Here is the scene just a few blocks away from the synagogue. At least 8 people killed @KDKA pic.twitter.com/AwhjC3iyH4 — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) October 27, 2018

Congregants had gathered and Shabbos services were in progress at Tree of Life Synagogue, located in the Squirrel Hill area, when the gunman began shooting.

After first responders arrived on the scene, the suspect allegedly barricaded himself on the third floor of the building and continued shooting.

Three police officers are reported as being among the injured.

We are being moved 2 blocks to northumberland and murray avenue At least 2 officers shot, 4 reported dead at this hour. Active shooting still taking place at Tree of Life Synagogue We will be live in minutes on @KDKA. @AndySheehankdka also will be live. pic.twitter.com/r5NIHIj1Tx — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) October 27, 2018

BREAKING: Police: Pittsburgh synagogue shooter is in custody; many injuries, including 3 officers shot. pic.twitter.com/2xm1jw4bst — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 27, 2018

The Carnegie Mellon University campus has been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure, using a text alert system to warn students to stay inside and shelter in place.

The alleged shooter’s identity has been confirmed as Robert Bowers.

NEW- law enforcement source confirms to Fox News that Robert Bowers is the suspect in the #synagogueshooting — Brooke Singman (@brookefoxnews) October 27, 2018

