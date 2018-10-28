Dershowitz: Obama, Clinton, And Ellison Shouldn’t Be Condoning Farrakhan’s Anti-Semitism

Former Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz criticized Presidents Obama and Clinton, as well as Congressman Keith Ellison for their ties to Louis Farrakhan on “Fox & Friends” Sunday.

Dershowitz’s conversation with the hosts centered on anti-Semitism. The dialogue comes a day after a man killed 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue. (RELATED: Trump Reacts To ‘Devastating’ Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting)

WATCH:

“There can’t be any tolerance, we have to have zero tolerance, President Obama meets with Farrakhan? Shame on him. President Clinton sits on the same platform with Farrakhan. Shame on him,” Dershowitz stated. “Keith Ellison joins with Farrakhan. Farrakhan is one of the greatest purveyors of anti-Semitic hate. Just because he’s black doesn’t give him a pass on anti-Semitism and any liberal who has any positive association with Farrakhan is part of the problem not part of the solution.”

As Dershowitz pointed out, Farrakhan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Rev. Jesse Jackson and Clinton sat next to each other at Aretha Franklin’s funeral in August.

Ed Henry responded, “And you say zero tolerance and yet Twitter, as of very recently one of our guests a moment ago said it’s still up there, I have to double check to be factual, but there’s this hateful speech where Farrakhan among his many hateful speeches compares Jews to termites. Facebook to their credit, took that down. Twitter has not.”

As Henry referenced, Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, posted a video of a speech he gave earlier this month on social media where he said, “So when they talk about Farrakhan, call me a hater, you know they do, call me an anti-Semite — stop it! I’m anti-termite!”

Facebook said the video violated their hate speech policies, and they took the video down. Conversely, Twitter ruled that the video does not break any of their community standards.

“Well Twitter has policies that they try to apply objectively. The issue is not taking it down. The issue is the fact there are hundreds of thousands, maybe millions of Americans who support Farrakhan, who support David Duke, who support anti-Semites and they will try to glorify this guy,” Dershowitz responded.

