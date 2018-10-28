Eric Trump Responds To Politicization Of Synagogue Shooting, Advocates Death Penalty

Eric Trump advocated the death penalty for the suspect in Saturday’s shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, taking aim at those who had sought to politicize the incident during an interview with Judge Jeanine Pirro.

Tonight on ‘Justice’ I spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization and the President’s son, @EricTrump. Take a look: pic.twitter.com/F3jXe2F7x2 — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) October 28, 2018

Echoing the comments of his father, President Donald Trump, Eric argued that the person responsible for shooting American Jews in their house of worship was deserving of capital punishment.

This whack job destroyed lives, he upended a community, he should get the death penalty, There’s no question about it, he should absolutely get the death penalty.

Trump also gave credit to law enforcement for handling the situation admirably.

When asked whether there was any connection between the escalation in political rhetoric and violent incidents, Trump said that while it may or may not play a role, the politicization of every tragedy was not helpful.

It seems we’ve gotten to a point in life and society where everything has to be politicized … somebody has to point a political finger to absolutely everything. At the end of the day, this guy is a sick, sick, sick person, he did the most unthinkable thing imaginable. He went to a place of worship, shot it up, again, there are 11 people who are dead now because of it. I think we should actually try and pull politics out of some of these things.

Trump concluded with another call for the death penalty, saying that the suspect’s political affiliation was less relevant than his alleged actions. “This guy doesn’t represent the left, he doesn’t represent the right. The person was sick, deranged, again I truly, truly hope that if he’s found guilty, which he will be, that he gets the death penalty.”

