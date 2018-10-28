Melania And President Trump Look Festive For Halloween Celebration At WH [PHOTOS]

President Donald Trump and Melania definitely looked festive Sunday at the White House Halloween celebration for military families and local school children Sunday.

President Donald trump First Lady Melania Trump welcome children of military families to the White House for Halloween festivties, October 28, 2018, in Washington, DC. The event . Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI Getty Images

The first lady once again showed off her incredible fashion sense in a gorgeous yellow and black plaid button-up coat as she stood next to the president. They handed out “commemorative candy” such as “Hershey’s chocolate bars and Twizzlers in special boxes designed with POTUS signature” to hundreds of kids dressed up in their favorite costumes, per a White House pool report. (RELATED: Melania Trump’s Plane Turns Around After ‘Mechanical Issue,’ Smoke In Cabin)

Judging by the pictures, it looked like everyone was having a wonderful time as Air Force Strings “played Harry Potter, Phantom of the Opera and the Adams Family, among other spooky tunes,” the report added.

The White House was quite a sight with the Truman Balcony decorated with cornstalks as tall as the building, as well as haystacks, colorful pumpkins and gourds of every different shape and size.

Several videos have also surfaced on Twitter highlighting all the beauty and fun from the special celebration.

