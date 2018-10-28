Names Of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims Released

The names of the 11 people who were killed on Saturday morning during a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue were released on Sunday.

Two siblings, Cecil Rosenthal, 59, and David Rosenthal, 54, were killed during the shooting, as were Sylvan and Bernice Simon, a married couple in their eighties, according to CNN.

The other victims were Rose Mallinger, Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Jerry Rabinowitz, Daniel Stein, Melvin Wax, and Irving Younger.

The official list of the victims killed at the synagogue shooting:

Joyce Fienberg, 75

Richard Gottfried, 65

Rose Mallinger, 97

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66

Cecil Rosenthal, 59

David Rosenthal, 54

Bernice Simon, 84

Sylvan Simon, 86

Daniel Stein, 71

Melvin Wax, 88

Irving Younger, 69 — NPR (@NPR) October 28, 2018

The man suspected of committing the shooting has been identified as Robert Bowers, 46. He reportedly had anti-Semitic posts all over his social media accounts.

Bowers yelled “All Jews must die!” KDKA reported. He was reportedly armed with two pistols and an AK-47.

The shooting took place at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, a predominately Jewish area close to downtown Pittsburgh.

In a press conference after the shooting, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said, “These alleged crimes are reprehensible and utterly repugnant to the values of this nation. Accordingly, the Department of Justice will file hate crimes and other criminal charges against the defendant, including charges that could lead to the death penalty.” (RELATED: Trump Reacts To ‘Devastating’ Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting)

