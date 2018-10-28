REVIEW: ‘Hunter Killer’ Is A Great Military Movie. Here’s Why You Should See It
“Hunter Killer” is one of the best military movies I’ve seen in a very long time.
WARNING: THERE WILL BE SOME MINOR SPOILERS BELOW. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.
I have been pumped for this Gerard Butler movie ever since I saw the first trailer. It looked like an idea cooked up by a group of teenage boys after playing “Call of Duty” and drinking Mountain Dew. The USA has to stop a coup in Russia and save their president. Again, it’s straight out of the mind of a young David Hookstead.
The massive problem with a lot of military movies is that they try to take themselves way to seriously. It’s not easy to find a military movie that knows it’s just here for some quick entertainment and treats itself that way. “Hunter Killer” doesn’t have that problem.
View this post on Instagram
It’s all about big explosions, intense actions scenes, special forces kicking some Russian ass and awesome battle scenes between subs and war ships. I don’t know much about the Russian naval capabilities, but this movie makes them seem pretty legit. (RELATED: The Upcoming War Movie Everybody Is Talking About Looks Incredible)
That might all be pure fiction, but it worked in this film.
View this post on Instagram
The action scenes alone are worth the price of admission. I’m not sure watching torpedoes and missiles being fired would have the same impact on just a regular television. On the big screen, the explosions in the movie feel like they’re running through you.
For anybody looking for a great military movie, I can’t suggest “Hunter Killer” enough.