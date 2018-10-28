Sarah Sanders Fires Back At Washington Post For Tying Terror To Trump

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders lashed out at The Washington Post Sunday, criticizing the outlet for editorially tying President Donald Trump to the events of the past week.

“Is there any tragedy the Washington Post won’t exploit to attack President @realDonaldTrump?” she tweeted.

Is there any tragedy the Washington Post won’t exploit to attack President @realDonaldTrump? The evil act of anti-Semitism in Pittsburg was committed by a coward who hated President Trump because @POTUS is such an unapologetic defender of the Jewish community and state of Israel. https://t.co/0tCNpepC9k — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 28, 2018

The Washington Post’s front page tied the president and his rhetoric to both the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill near Pittsburgh and the explosive devices that were received by a number of prominent Democrats. (RELATED: Shooter Opens Fire In Pittsburgh Synagogue, Multiple Fatalities Reported)

WashPost front page points at Trump in both of the weeks terror attacks. pic.twitter.com/UmoAkmPsvQ — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) October 28, 2018

Headlines on the front page read:

Trump Allies Set The Tone For The Violence They Denounce, Critics Say

Bomb Suspect Found An Inspiration In Trump

Other Washington Post headlines over the past few days did the same:

President Trump responded to both the alleged mail bombs and the shooting with harsh condemnation, saying that political and religious violence have no place in this country.

As you know, earlier today there was a horrific shooting targeting and killing Jewish Americans at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The shooter is in custody, and federal authorities have been dispatched to support state and local police… pic.twitter.com/WqO7GfPyMT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018

The president carried on with his scheduled events in the aftermath of Saturday morning’s shooting, saying at an Illinois rally that he would not allow people like the shooting suspect to “become important.”

“We can’t allow people like this to become important … I don’t want to change our lives for someone who’s sick and evil. We gotta play.” @realDonaldTrump on why he didn’t cancel events after shooting. — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) October 27, 2018

Follow Virginia on Twitter.