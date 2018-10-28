Sarah Sanders Fires Back At Washington Post For Tying Terror To Trump

Virginia Kruta | Associate Editor

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders lashed out at The Washington Post Sunday, criticizing the outlet for editorially tying President Donald Trump to the events of the past week.

“Is there any tragedy the Washington Post won’t exploit to attack President @realDonaldTrump?” she tweeted.

The Washington Post’s front page tied the president and his rhetoric to both the shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill near Pittsburgh and the explosive devices that were received by a number of prominent Democrats. (RELATED: Shooter Opens Fire In Pittsburgh Synagogue, Multiple Fatalities Reported)

Headlines on the front page read:

  • Trump Allies Set The Tone For The Violence They Denounce, Critics Say
  • Bomb Suspect Found An Inspiration In Trump

Other Washington Post headlines over the past few days did the same:

President Trump responded to both the alleged mail bombs and the shooting with harsh condemnation, saying that political and religious violence have no place in this country.

The president carried on with his scheduled events in the aftermath of Saturday morning’s shooting, saying at an Illinois rally that he would not allow people like the shooting suspect to “become important.”

