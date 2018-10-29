College Football Player Misses Game For A Wedding. Is His Decision Totally Unacceptable?

New Mexico Lobos receiver Anselem Umeh didn’t play against Utah State this past weekend because he was at his sister’s wedding.

Coach Bob Davie was supportive of the decision prior to the game, according to the Albuquerque Journal. I don’t know about you guys, but I’m not sure I can get down with this one.

I’m not blaming Umeh here. His family would probably kill him if he skipped his sister’s wedding. He’s between a rock and a hard place. No matter what decision he made, he would get raked over the coals by somebody. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol l Is Here. Number Two Might Have Your Head Spinning)

The person to point the blame at is his sister. Did she just forget her brother was a division one football player and the games are played in the fall? Did that slip her mind when setting up her wedding schedule?

Everybody who watches football knows fall weddings are a national disgrace. We simply can’t allow them. We can’t let it happen!

Honestly, if I was a big time football player and my sister did this to me, I would be so pissed off. She might be family, but there’d also be a serious problem. It’s more than just a little bit selfish.

Maybe that’s just my football side talking a little bit too strong. Who knows for sure, but I do know this whole situation is out of control.

