The Latest AP College Football Poll Is Here. Find Out Where Your Team Ranks

There wasn’t a ton of movement in the newest AP top 25 college football poll.

The top ten are as follows:

Alabama Clemson Notre Dame LSU Michigan Georgia Oklahoma Ohio State UCF Washington State

Not only is Alabama ranked first, but they have all 60 of the first place votes. That’s about as impressive of a hold as you’ll ever see on the top spot. Voters have an absurd amount of confidence in the Tide this year. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol l Is Here. Number Two Might Have Your Head Spinning)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Oct 25, 2018 at 10:22am PDT

Their showdown with LSU this upcoming weekend should be absolutely epic. I can’t wait to watch those two squads duke it out.

As for the rest of the poll, it’s pretty damn cool to see Washington State crack the top 10. We’re arguably the biggest pro-Mike Leach website on the entire internet. I want them under the spotlight as much as possible. The world is simply better off when Leach is winning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfootball) on Oct 28, 2018 at 12:12pm PDT

Finally, UCF is still undefeated, but there might be a solid chance they’ve hit their ceiling. I’m just not sure how much further up they can rise given their strength of schedule. It’s a real shame, but it’s true.

Who will rise and who will fall? That question will be answered this weekend, and I can’t wait.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter