An Extremely Unexpected Man Is Favored To Be The Next Cleveland Browns Head Coach
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is the favorite to become the new Cleveland Browns leader.
Currently, McVay is at +200 to take over for the recently fired Hue Jackson. University of Oklahoma coach and former Baker Mayfield-mentor Lincoln Riley is second at +250.
Who will be the Cleveland Browns next full time Head Coach? (@betonline_ag):
Sean McVay +200
Lincoln Riley +225
Zac Taylor +550
John DeFilippo +650
Dan Campbell +750
Brian Flores +750
Dave Toub +800
Jim Harbaugh +1200
Bill Belichick +2000
— OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 29, 2018
This makes absolutely no sense at all. McVay has the Rams at 8-0 right now. Why would he ever leave? His contract details aren’t public, but you can bet he’s making a ton of cash. That means the Browns would have to just dump money on his head for him to even entertain the idea. (RELATED: Cleveland Brow
View this post on Instagram
The idea that McVay is going to leave the Rams is honestly laughable. Straight up laughable. It’s never going to happen.
I have no idea who will be coaching Cleveland next season or for the long term. If I had to bet, I think Lincoln Riley is a much more likely option and a better bet. He coached Baker Mayfield in college, has a history with him, is a proven winner, and is a young guy. That’s a lot of things working in his favor.
As for McVay, don’t count on it. There’s a snowball’s chance in hell that ever happens.