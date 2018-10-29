Fired NBA Coach Is Owed An Obscene Amount Of Money. It’s A Mind-Boggling Amount

The Cleveland Cavaliers fired head coach Ty Lue over the weekend, but they’re still on the hook for a ton of cash.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers still owe him $15 million. That certainly is a lot of money to be paying somebody to not coach or work.

Ty Lue had approximately $15M left on his Cavaliers contract, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2018

Imagine for a second that you get fired from a job for starting the season 0-6, and then you’re still owed a life changing amount of money. That’s the type of gig most people could only ever dream about.

In most jobs, you don’t get paid millions of dollars if you get fired for poor performance. It’s pretty much the exact opposite. (RELATED: LeBron James Signs With The Lakers)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) on Oct 13, 2018 at 12:14pm PDT

Honestly, I don’t understand how you can throw Lue under the bus for the Cavaliers not winning games. The roster is pretty much trash after Kevin Love. When Lebron left, he took all their hopes and dreams of winning with him.

I’m not sure anybody could coach that pathetic lineup. Either way, Lue shouldn’t be too sad. He’s still going to get paid a ton of money.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter