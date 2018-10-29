Our College Football Gambling Picks Get Slaughtered. The Damage Is Incredible

Gentlemen, I am sad to announce our football gambling picks got crushed this weekend.

We entered the weekend 22-17-1, and we’re considerably worse off now. For those of you who have forgotten, here were the picks:

Wisconsin (-7) vs. Northwestern: LOSS

Clemson (-17) vs. Florida State: WIN

Georgia vs. Florida (+6.5): LOSS

Penn State (-6.5) vs. Iowa: LOSS

Texas A&M (-2.5) vs. Mississippi State: LOSS

We’re now at 23-21-1. We’re hanging above water by the skinniest of margins. One mistake one way or the other and we’re in deep trouble. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol l Is Here. Number Two Might Have Your Head Spinning)

The game that pisses me off the most by a country mile is the Badgers losing outright to Northwestern. When the picks came in, we knew nothing about quarterback Alex Hornibrook’s concussion. Then, he sits out, the Badgers get dominated and lose. What a terrible situation.

On top of all of that, Penn State misses out on the cover by half a point and Mississippi State finally remembered how to play football. Again, it was a bloodbath on all fronts.

Now, we circle the wagons and hope like hell we bounce back. If not, we might not have our razor-thin cushion much longer. Stay strong. We will come out stronger than ever. I promise.

