Our College Football Gambling Picks Get Slaughtered. The Damage Is Incredible
Gentlemen, I am sad to announce our football gambling picks got crushed this weekend.
We entered the weekend 22-17-1, and we’re considerably worse off now. For those of you who have forgotten, here were the picks:
- Wisconsin (-7) vs. Northwestern: LOSS
- Clemson (-17) vs. Florida State: WIN
- Georgia vs. Florida (+6.5): LOSS
- Penn State (-6.5) vs. Iowa: LOSS
- Texas A&M (-2.5) vs. Mississippi State: LOSS
We’re now at 23-21-1. We’re hanging above water by the skinniest of margins. One mistake one way or the other and we’re in deep trouble. (RELATED: The Latest AP College Football Pol
The game that pisses me off the most by a country mile is the Badgers losing outright to Northwestern. When the picks came in, we knew nothing about quarterback Alex Hornibrook’s concussion. Then, he sits out, the Badgers get dominated and lose. What a terrible situation.
View this post on Instagram
On top of all of that, Penn State misses out on the cover by half a point and Mississippi State finally remembered how to play football. Again, it was a bloodbath on all fronts.
View this post on Instagram
Now, we circle the wagons and hope like hell we bounce back. If not, we might not have our razor-thin cushion much longer. Stay strong. We will come out stronger than ever. I promise.