The PC Police Are Ruining Halloween. Here Are Costumes You ‘Shouldn’t’ Wear In 2018 [VIDEO]

WATCH:

You may want to think twice before selecting your Halloween costume this year thanks to overly sensitive liberals who will be monitoring your Halloween parties and your social media posts this October 31st.

Once upon a time, you could dress up as whatever your little heart desired — but the rules have changed. The rules are becoming more restrictive every year.

Why, you might ask?

Well, because the left tries to find offense in everything and it’s getting out of control.

Let’s make Halloween great again.

Recording artist and former Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones and The DC’s Stephanie Hamill try on some of the most controversial costumes of 2018.