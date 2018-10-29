The PC Police Are Ruining Halloween. Here Are Costumes You ‘Shouldn’t’ Wear In 2018 [VIDEO]
WATCH:
You may want to think twice before selecting your Halloween costume this year thanks to overly sensitive liberals who will be monitoring your Halloween parties and your social media posts this October 31st.
Once upon a time, you could dress up as whatever your little heart desired — but the rules have changed. The rules are becoming more restrictive every year.
Why, you might ask?
Well, because the left tries to find offense in everything and it’s getting out of control.
Let’s make Halloween great again.
Recording artist and former Pussycat Dolls singer Kaya Jones and The DC’s Stephanie Hamill try on some of the most controversial costumes of 2018.
“America Uncensored” is a Daily Caller program dedicated to political stories dominating the news cycle. TheDC’s Stephanie Hamill is a straight shooter who isn’t afraid to tell you what she thinks.
Hamill has put the Left on blast for turning a blind eye to the violent MS-13 gang, talked about the Left’s war on white men and highlighted the dangers of socialized medicine in some of her recent monologues. Check out a few of Hamill’s other greatest videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out.
