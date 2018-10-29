Fans Of Demi Lovato Will Be Happy To Hear How Long She’s Been Sober

Demi Lovato has been sober for several months now.

Her mother recently told Maria Menounos that the singing sensation has been sober for 90 days following her drug overdose back in July. Lovato reportedly took oxycodone laced with fentanyl during a party, and was quickly hospitalized. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 23, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT

She entered rehab shortly after getting out of the hospital. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Is Selling The House She Overdosed In. Here’s How Much It Costs)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 12, 2018 at 2:47pm PDT

This is a great development. You just hate to see people struggle with substance abuse issues. You especially hate to see somebody like Lovato, who had been sober for years, relapse in such a horrific way. It sounds like she’s getting the help she desperately needs, and that’s great news for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 29, 2018 at 4:53pm PDT

Hopefully, she bounces back in a big way after she gets out of rehab. Lovato is far too talented to throw away her life over drugs.

She’s got millions of fans all around the globe, and I have no doubt they’re all cheering for her to comeback stronger than ever.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter