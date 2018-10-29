Celebrate Gabrielle Union’s Birthday With Her Greatest Looks [SLIDESHOW]

Today marks Gabrielle Union’s birthday.

In honor of the 46-year-old actress’ day, we scoured the internet and found her greatest looks to date on the red carpet.

Born in Omaha, Nebraska, the “Bring It On” star didn’t start out with dreams of getting on the big screen but somewhere along the way to law school, she took an internship at a Los Angeles modeling agency, and that changed everything.

At the end of her internship, they asked her to become a client and the next thing she knew she was auditioning for a TV sitcom and landed a part on the hit teen show "Saved By The Bell" in 1989.

Since then, she has appeared on the big screen in dozens of films like, "She's All That," "10 Things I Hate About You" and "Daddy's Little Girls," just to name a few.

In 2013, she took on the lead role in the BET series "Being Mary Jane" — a part she has since been recognized for with an NAACP Image Award.

Over the weekend, the “Bad Boys II” star, got into the Halloween spirit a little early and we definitely think she had a good time dressed up as one of our favorites, Gwen Stefani. Check out the clip she shared on Instagram.

Here’s to hoping 2018 is just as great. Happy Birthday, Gabrielle!