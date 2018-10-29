This ‘Game Of Thrones’ Character Is Favored By Oddsmakers To Sit On The Iron Throne

Daenerys is favored by oddsmakers to sit on the Iron Throne when “Game of Thrones” comes to an end.

Her odds are currently at +275, and she’s followed by Jon Snow at +300. It’s close, but she just narrowly edged him out.

I’m more than okay with Daenerys sitting on the throne when the credits roll for the final time. In fact, there’s pretty much nothing I’d enjoy more. (RELATED: Two ‘Game Of Thrones‘ Stars Apparently Bonded Over A Lot Drugs)

Would I be okay with Jon Snow? Sure, he’s a solid dude and a character you want to root for. But he’s just not Daenerys. For reasons I might not even be able to fully explain, she’s just a beast that I’m cheering hardcore for. (RELATED: ‘Game Of Thron es’ Actor Continues His Unbelievable Domination Of The Emmy Awards)

Also, let’s just all be honest here. She’s an absolute smoke, and we all cheer for smoke shows. That’s just part of life. That’s what it is. I’d pledge my loyalty to her kingdom in a heartbeat.

The eighth and final season of the hit HBO show will hit our televisions at some point in 2019. I absolutely can’t wait! It’s time for heads to roll.

