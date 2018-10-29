Celebrate Ivanka Trump’s Birthday With Her Most Stunning Photos [SLIDESHOW]

Today, October 30, is Ivanka Trump’s birthday.

The first daughter turns 37 years old today and has packed in a huge career in both the private and the public sector.

Ivanka is the first Jewish member of a First Family, and has served as a member of her father, President Donald Trump’s, administration since March of 2017.

Ivanka briefly modeled when she was a teenager and continued her career in fashion by opening a clothing label with her namesake. After several years of success with her label in several big box stores, Trump announced she would be closing her business to work for her father in Washington, D.C.

As the First Daughter and a presidential advisor, Ivanka works diligently to spread awareness for female empowerment, mothers’ rights in the workplace, and women in impoverished areas of the world. Trump has received both criticism and praise for her prominent role on the international stage.

As one of the most famous women on earth, Trump also has a wildly popular Instagram. Check out some of her best shots below.