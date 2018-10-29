Johnny Manziel Makes Surprising Comments About His Football Future

Johnny Manziel effectively killed any hope he’d return to America to play in the XFL or AAF in an interview over the weekend.

“The XFL, the AAF, right now, at this point in time, in my career with where I’m at, they don’t pique my interest. I think (the CFL) is a better, competitive league already put together,” the Montreal Alouettes quarterback told TSN over the weekend. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Continues To Impress In His Return To Pro Football. Check Out The Highlights)

 

There had been tons of speculation the XFL would make a massive push to get Manziel on a team and use his star powers to draw ratings. It makes a lot of sense. The XFL and AAF are both new leagues and need as much help as they can get.

However, Johnny apparently has no interest in heading south of the border for anything other than the NFL.

I can’t blame him too much. There’s real money to be made in the CFL and you know those paychecks are going to show up when they’re supposed to.

 

He should absolutely remain in Canada until he gets another shot at the NFL. It makes the most financial sense and it provides the best infrastructure.

