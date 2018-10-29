Johnny Manziel Makes Surprising Comments About His Football Future

Johnny Manziel effectively killed any hope he’d return to America to play in the XFL or AAF in an interview over the weekend.

“The XFL, the AAF, right now, at this point in time, in my career with where I’m at, they don’t pique my interest. I think (the CFL) is a better, competitive league already put together,” the Montreal Alouettes quarterback told TSN over the weekend. (RELATED: Johnny Manzie l Continues To Impress In His Return To Pro Football. Check Out The Highlights)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jan 30, 2018 at 9:56am PST

There had been tons of speculation the XFL would make a massive push to get Manziel on a team and use his star powers to draw ratings. It makes a lot of sense. The XFL and AAF are both new leagues and need as much help as they can get.

Vince McMahon is going to announce new football league, which will start in 2020. I was told Johnny Manziel will be a No. 1 target for new league. — Glenn Moore (@GlennMooreCLE) January 25, 2018

However, Johnny apparently has no interest in heading south of the border for anything other than the NFL.

I can’t blame him too much. There’s real money to be made in the CFL and you know those paychecks are going to show up when they’re supposed to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Manziel (@jmanziel2) on Jan 7, 2018 at 12:36am PST

He should absolutely remain in Canada until he gets another shot at the NFL. It makes the most financial sense and it provides the best infrastructure.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter