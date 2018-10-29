Police Union Throws Support Behind Leah Vukmir

The Milwaukee Police Association (MPA) endorsed the Wisconsin GOP candidate for Senate, Leah Vukmir, over incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin Monday.

The endorsement comes with election day just over a week away on Nov. 6. Baldwin holds a sizeable 10.6-point lead over Vukmir in the final stretch, according to the RealClearPolitics polling average.

“Leah Vukmir has shown an unwavering commitment to backing the badge and helping police keep Wisconsin safe,” MPA President Mike Crivello said in a statement. “When it comes to protecting our families from violent criminals, cracking down on drug trafficking and supporting law enforcement, there has been no stronger champion than Leah.”

Baldwin is one of 10 Democratic senators running for re-election in a state President Donald Trump won in 2016. Vukmir has not led in a single poll against Baldwin. The latest polling numbers by Marquette University show Vukmir trailing by 10. The poll was taken from Oct. 3 to 7.

Political heavy-hitters from both sides of the aisle are traveling to Wisconsin to campaign for candidates in the swing state. Former President Barack Obama spoke at a rally Friday to generate support for Baldwin, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers and others. (RELATED: Obama Says Politicians Lying Is Something ‘We Have Not Seen Before.’ Here Are Three Of His Biggest Whoppers)

Trump rallied voters in the state on Oct. 24 for Vukmir, Gov. Scott Walker and other GOP candidates running for office. Trump’s son Eric Trump is scheduled to join Vukmir for two rallies Tuesday, the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reported.

